Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

