AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

