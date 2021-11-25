AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,445 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

