ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 11,225 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 103,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,854. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

