Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $248.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

