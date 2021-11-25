Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

NYSE MA opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.