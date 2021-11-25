Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 122,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.