Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $6,013,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.3% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

