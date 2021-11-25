Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $12,951,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.