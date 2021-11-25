Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

