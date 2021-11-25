Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $10.85 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

