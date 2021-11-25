Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,056,106. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

