ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $87,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

