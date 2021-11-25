Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.01

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.01 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 156,618 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £192.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.21.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

