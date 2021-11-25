Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

