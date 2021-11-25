Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $199,000 in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBAH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CBAH opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

CBRE Acquisition Profile

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.