Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 4,239 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $116,699.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24.

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

Shares of AC stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $930.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.