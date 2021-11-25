Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 767,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

