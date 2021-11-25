Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 8.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 138,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 223,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge Project located in central Virginia, the United States.

