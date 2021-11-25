Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,420.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

