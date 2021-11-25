Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,801 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

