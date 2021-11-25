Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $51,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $62.61 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

