Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,320 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $27,367,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

