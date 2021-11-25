Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 52,763 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,763 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $599,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

