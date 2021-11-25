ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00 at UBS Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.28.

ATCO stock opened at C$42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

