Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Up 1.2%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. 145,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 165,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

