Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,764 shares of company stock valued at $675,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $94.18 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

