Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.11. 2,642,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.64 and a 200 day moving average of $239.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

