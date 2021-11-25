Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The firm has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

