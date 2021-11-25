Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 635,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,821,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 139,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 82,898 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,538. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.