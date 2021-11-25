aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.70% of aTyr Pharma worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $225.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.51.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

