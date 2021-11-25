Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Auctus has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $19,649.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00361537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,014,630 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

