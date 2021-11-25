Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.73

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.73 and last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 14687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.08.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 3.1299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

