Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $47.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,904,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.