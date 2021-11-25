AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.12. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 32,033 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.