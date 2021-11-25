AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 97,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,325. AXA has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

