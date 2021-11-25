B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MATW. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,075.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

