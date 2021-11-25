Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

