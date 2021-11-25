Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.53

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

