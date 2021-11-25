Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.