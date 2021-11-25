Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

