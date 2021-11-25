Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
