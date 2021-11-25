Bank of America Begins Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

