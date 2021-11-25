Bank of America Corp DE Sells 242,234 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,407 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 242,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of R1 RCM worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.17 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

