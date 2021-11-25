Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

