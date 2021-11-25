Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54. Safran has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

