Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Head to Head Survey

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.54 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.82 Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 2.24 -$326.15 million ($3.05) -8.29

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Helmerich & Payne -26.76% -9.12% -5.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Helmerich & Payne 4 9 6 0 2.11

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus target price of $28.32, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

