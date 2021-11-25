BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 690,978 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

