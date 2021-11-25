BEAM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,211 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $18,581,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $12,312,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $687,000.

IMCG stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

