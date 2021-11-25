BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,858,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after buying an additional 166,119 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,179,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,427,000.

MXI stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

