BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 179,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 131,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 832,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 125,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

